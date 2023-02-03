Blair Richardson

Blair Richardson, CEO of Potatoes USA.

 Matthew Weaver/Capital Press File

Demand for potatoes is as strong as it's ever been, the leader of the industry's national marketing effort says.

"Overall, consumers in the United States are consuming more potatoes than we've ever consumed before, we're importing more potatoes and potato products than we've ever imported before, we're exporting more potatoes than we've ever exported before," said Blair Richardson, CEO of Potatoes USA, the marketing and research organization for the industry. 

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Field Reporter, Spokane

I have been covering wheat and other topics for Capital Press since 2008. Recent stories include emus, radicchio, aphids, Q&As with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, National Association of Wheat Growers president Nicole Berg of Paterson, Wash., and national FFA president Cole Baerlocher, of Colfax, Wash; and a look at umami, or savoriness, the fifth basic taste sensation. If you have a news tip, please contact me at 509-688-9923 or mweaver@capitalpress.com

Recommended for you