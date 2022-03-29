USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service on March 24 announced that Canada is expected to soon resume exporting Prince Edward Island table-stock potatoes into the contiguous U.S.
The National Potato Council said it is "dismayed" USDA is allowing the shipments before completing soil tests for the destructive potato wart disease.
Potato wart is not known to occur in the U.S. The soil-borne disease reduces yield and marketability. It does not have a cure.
The council said if the disease enters the U.S., it likely would cause immediate loss of all international fresh-potato markets — costing the industry more than $225 million in annual exports — as well as domestic costs to growers and industry, and additional indirect damage.
Canadian authorities last November, following a detection, voluntarily suspended export of Prince Edward Island potatoes for consumption and planting.
USDA said that as a result of the U.S. and Canada reaching an understanding about the risk of table-stock potato imports from the island, Canada will lift its ban while USDA plans to publish an order outlining additional required mitigations to protect the U.S. potato industry. Schedules were not released.
USDA said it has determined export of Prince Edward Island potatoes for consumption may resume only under specified conditions that will pose little risk of introducing potato wart into the U.S.
“We are confident that table-stock potatoes can enter the United States with appropriate safeguards in place to ensure the U.S. potato industry remains protected,” U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a release.
USDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency require that table-stock potatoes imported to the U.S. from Prince Edward Island, and the seed potatoes used to produce them, must originate from fields known not to be infested with potato wart or associated with known infestations. Table-stock potatoes must be washed in PEI to remove soil, treated with a sprout inhibitor and graded to meet U.S. No.1 standard. Shipments must be inspected by the National Plant Protection Organization of Canada and certified as meeting USDA requirements.
USDA said the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will continue to work with Canada to increase confidence in its long-term management plan for potato wart — specifically, to finish processing remaining samples associated with recent detections, expand surveillance of non-regulated fields on Prince Edward Island, and continue its national surveillance program.
The National Potato Council said potato wart has been found on Prince Edward Island eight of the last 10 years and in 33 fields since 2000.
“The frequency of finds — plus the dramatic drop in the number of disease tests via soil samples — should make U.S. regulators question the prevalence of the disease on the island,” the council said in a statement.
It said USDA’s announcement that it is allowing resumption of trade “with essentially no additional safeguards” is disappointing. It urged stronger science-based mitigation.
The council said it is surprised USDA is requires Canadian growers meet a lower soil-testing standard than Canada requires of U.S. growers. For example, CFIA requires rigorous soil testing in Idaho to ensure fields are clear of potato cyst nematode.
Given the history of disease detections, “U.S. potato growers fear that potato wart in Prince Edward Island is far from under control,” the council said. USDA’s decision to allow potatoes from untested fields to enter the U.S. “does not assuage their concerns.”
USDA in February allowed shipments of Prince Edward Island table-stock potatoes to Puerto Rico to resume.