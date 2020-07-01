U.S. potato growers planted nearly 5% fewer acres this year compared to 2019, according to June 30 USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates.
Processors contracted for fewer acres this year as foodservice demand plunged amid closures related to COVID-19.
NASS said U.S. planted acres dropped by 4.9% from 968,3000 in 2019 to 921,000 this year. Idaho's acreage dropped by 3.2%, from 310,000 to 300,000. Washington's acreage fell 12.1%, from 165,000 to 145,000. Oregon's acreage stayed at 45,000.
Idaho leads the nation in potato production, followed by Washington state. Oregon consistently ranks in the top 10.
NASS Northwest Regional Field Office Director Chris Mertz said estimates are based on data collected from producers May 30-June 16. NASS since 2016 has rounded planted acres of potatoes to the nearest 5,000.
Idaho Potato Commission CEO Frank Muir said that after rounding, the NASS total is fairly close to the 295,790 planted acres that United Potato Growers of Idaho found in recent in-person counts the commission uses for revenue forecasting.
He said the Idaho acreage drop was less than some expected, given that many growers of processing potatoes had planted before contracts were reduced.
Muir said the current total “is a very workable number for next year,” for IPC planning purposes. “If our size profile comes in within the traditional range, we will be fine. We will adjust our programs like we did this year.”
He said the 2019 Idaho crop — smaller than expected after an early hard freeze during harvest — is moving well, as June 16 NASS figures showed 20% was left in storage compared to 24% a year earlier.
“Processors were nervous about having too many potatoes grown for what they can sell,” Idaho Potato Commission member Randy Hardy said. “Whether that number is right or not is what we are going to have to live with now.”
Processed-potato demand has improved as economies reopen, but prospects in the foodservice sector could change given a recent increase in reported COVID-19 cases in much of the U.S., he said.
Fresh-potato acreage has also decreased in Idaho a bit, Hardy said. He reduced his from 600 to 570 mainly to suit sizes of available fields.
Potato Growers of Washington Executive Director Dale Lathim said 90% of the state’s potatoes are purchased on contract by processors, which contracted for fewer acres due to COVID-19.
“All of our growers took at least a 15% cut, and there were a couple that had a 100% cut,” he said. Growers of processing potatoes in the Columbia Basin, which includes part of Oregon, saw an average 20% reduction.
Oregon Potato Commission Executive Director Gary Roth said he plans to inquire with NASS about the state’s planted-acres estimate holding steady from 2019 instead of falling. Some 80-85% of production in the state is for processing, mostly in the Columbia Basin.
“The one thing consistent in all of this is change,” he said.