BOISE — Adding a chunk of eastern Oregon to Idaho should be officially discussed by both states’ legislatures, a panel of Idaho lawmakers voted Monday.
The House State Affairs Committee approved a motion to send House Joint Memorial 1 to the full House with a do-pass recommendation.
The legislation does not support the Greater Idaho movement. Instead, it authorizes the Legislature to begin official discussions with the Oregon Legislature, should the opportunity arise, “on whether it is feasible to move the Idaho border into eastern Oregon,” its purpose statement said.
Whether the Idaho tax base supports increasing the state’s land area by 70% and adding around 400,000 people is a concern, a legislator, said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise. He was the only committee member who opposed the joint memorial.
Adding eastern Oregon to Idaho would not harm the Idaho economy, Greater Idaho supporters said.
For example, new residents would pay Idaho gas taxes and Idaho would get strong economic contributions from farms and ranches, they said. The expansion area would also be subject to Idaho's sales tax.
Many eastern Oregon residents share political and social views with many Idaho residents, supporters said.
Eleven of 15 eastern Oregon counties have voted to consider the move, the Greater Idaho organization said.
HJM 1 only endorses starting the discussion with Oregon lawmakers. Moving the border would require approval from both legislatures and Congress.
The discussion between the states' legislatures will answer many questions, “and this is a discussion that should at least take place,” said Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls.
She and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, are the memorial’s co-sponsors.
About half the subject area is federal land, roughly equally divided between the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service.
