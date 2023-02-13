Greater Idaho (copy)

The map shows eastern Oregon counties that have approved measures to explore joining Idaho.

 Greater Idaho

BOISE — Adding a chunk of eastern Oregon to Idaho should be officially discussed by both states’ legislatures, a panel of Idaho lawmakers voted Monday.

The House State Affairs Committee approved a motion to send House Joint Memorial 1 to the full House with a do-pass recommendation.

