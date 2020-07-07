Hops strung for harvest this year across the Pacific Northwest are forecast at a record 59,174 acres, up 4.65% from last year, the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service reported.
Washington, with 42,343 acres strung for harvest, accounts for 72% of U.S. hop acreage, NASS said.
Idaho at 9,374 acres, ranks second and accounts for 16% of the U.S. total.
Year-to-year increases were about 3.6% in Washington, 12.1% in Idaho and 2.0% in Oregon, to 7,457 acres.
The top five varieties strung for harvest this year are Citra, Columbus/Tomahawk/Zeus, Mosaic, Simcoe and Cascade, NASS reported. Citra, Mosaic and Simcoe are trademarked.
At Hopland USA in Wilder, Idaho, owner Dean McKay said his hop acreage did not change this year.
“It’s all contractual, all demand-driven,” he said.
Changing the number of acres of perennial hops from one year to the next “can be done but is a lot of work,” McKay said.
In the southwestern Idaho-southeastern Oregon growing region, a grower can potentially produce a crop in one year.
“You hope the plant is in the ground for several years or longer without change, and we as growers have to adapt to the market and what breweries are looking for,” he said.
Growers are concerned about COVID-19 and the economy, “from our labor situation to the supply going to the breweries, if they can use the hop supply,” he said.
The hop market in recent years features more proprietary or licensed varieties — particularly in aroma hops — which has helped stabilize the market because the supply is contract-driven, McKay said.
Supplies of public varieties lack that control and are more grower-driven.
Idaho’s increased hop acreage reflects plantings from two years ago, said John Taberna, owner and soil scientist at Western Laboratories in Parma, Idaho. “A lot of people probably didn’t bother to harvest year one, baby hops.”
The growth of hop acreage in the state’s southwest region is also tied to its disease-limiting low humidity, Taberna said.
Jaki Brophy of Yakima, Wash.-based Hop Growers of America said the market-wide impact of Idaho’s 2020 acreage gain remains to be seen.
“Due to hops being harvested once a year and breweries typically getting their hops on demand rather than all at once, it can take a while for us to see how these fluctuations in acreage play out in the marketplace,” she said.
Brophy said Northwest acreage additions this year were contracted prior to state-mandated COVID-19 closures "and prior to anyone’s knowledge that COVID-19 would have a significant impact on the domestic and global beer industries, never mind domestic and global economies."
"In March, efforts were already in place by growers and merchants to mitigate what is suspected to have been be even larger growth,” Brophy said.
Many of the contracts likely would have been in place at the end of 2019 or early this year, she said.
Growers "have to not only secure ground if contracts require additional acreage, but they also have to ensure they have propagated planting material to cover what it is that a brewer customer is asking for."
The U.S. provides about 40% of global hop supply, Brophy said.