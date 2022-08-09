As potato harvest begins, regional supply shortages are likely to be alleviated “very shortly,” a national potato industry leader says.
“Generally speaking, this time of year, every year, we have some tightness in the market,” said Blair Richardson, CEO of Potatoes USA. “This year it’s a little tighter than normal because the demand for potatoes and potato products has just been really strong the last couple of years.”
The Pacific Northwest represents 60% to 63% of the total U.S. potato crop. Richardson expects a “fantastic” quality crop that will bring extra volume into trade channels.
The global supply chain remains stressed across all commodities and products, Richardson said, pointing to “complexities” with shipping containers, port struggles and extended timelines getting products to and from sources and destinations.
He said the potato industry is faring “fairly well” compared to many commodities. He’s heard anecdotes of short-term supply constrictions, but the industry hasn’t run out of anything.
“You could see some tightness in certain areas, but the great thing about potatoes is you can get them in all kinds of forms — (dehydrated), frozen, fresh or chips,” he said. “From a consumer perspective, they’ll still have access to potatoes. It may not always be exactly the one they were expecting.”
Processors and suppliers are working to keep facilities operating and producing in the midst of global uncertainty, including the war in Ukraine and its effect on the supply chain, Richardson said.
“A lot of this is just going to be something we’re going to have to wait and see and plan as best we can,” he said.
Any shortages or constrictions are a short-term situation, Richardson said, but he anticipates consumer demand will only grow.
“They already love potatoes, but it’s becoming obvious that (potatoes are) healthy and they’re good for you,” he said.
