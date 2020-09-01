Onion quality looks good and yields are about average as harvest gains momentum in southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho.
The region produces about 25% of the nation’s fall-storage onions. This year, planting was a bit early, and spring was colder and wetter than usual, which cost some yield. A dry, warm summer boosted quality.
“Quality looks excellent to me,” said Paul Skeen, who grows onions in the Nyssa, Ore., area. “I’d say yields are average at best.”
He said a small percentage of the region’s onion fields have seeders, the result of spring cold sending some plants into reproduction mode.
Skeen said Sept. 1 that he was 19% finished with harvest, which to date involved early-maturing varieties. His later-maturing onions will follow. He usually finishes harvest by Oct. 10.
“We have had almost a perfect season other than the cold, wet spring,” he said. “We have really good quality. I am breaking centers so I can look at the crop, and the crop just looks to be excellent and good-sized.”
Bruce Corn, who farms between Nyssa and Cairo, Ore., and specializes in late-maturing onions, said Sept. 1 that quality and maturity looked good based on onions he had lifted from the ground to dry and cure.
He expected to start harvest around Sept. 15.
Corn said July had some hot periods, but by that time most of the region’s crop was advanced enough to be well on its way to natural maturity. Much of it was planted about a week earlier than usual.
Pressure from pests and diseases was lower overall, he said. “Thrip problems were manageable, and while there is some Iris Yellow Spot Virus around, very few fields have significant damage.
“I’m cautiously optimistic we will have good storage conditions,” which can be helped by warm weather, Corn said.
Jarom Jemmett of Notus, Idaho, said the farm’s onion crop showed above-average quality and average yields as of Sept. 1, when it was one-third harvested. The farm grows about 30% early varieties and 70% late varieties.
“We had a good spring,” he said. “It was wet and cool, but that helped get things going. Later on, we had plenty of sunshine and heat to help the crop grow and mature on time.”
Spring moisture helped seeds start to emerge, “but without the heat it won’t grow in size,” Jemmett said.
Thirty-seven miles north, Dyke Nagasaka of Weiser, Idaho, started harvest Sept. 1. He grows intermediate- and long-day onions.
Quality and yield looked good except for a field that had Stemphylium, a leaf blight, he said. It likely resulted from June rains’ impact on the field, which is near a river and in an area with limited air circulation.
The National Onion Association pegged planted acres in the region at 22,750 in 2018, 22,585 in 2019 and 22,043 this year.