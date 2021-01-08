University of Idaho Extension will host a six-part online series on succession planning via Zoom beginning Feb 3.
The series will help farmers and ranchers determine whether their operation will have a successor, whether the operation is financially viable to transition, what transfer strategies will work for their operation and the next steps in the planning process.
The sessions will be held on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. MT. Cost is $30 per operation to cover the cost of materials that will be mailed prior to the first event.
The series will cover the following topics:
• Feb. 3: Introductions, color code personality Test, legacy statements, questionnaire and agenda for the first family meeting.
• Feb. 10: Tips for stepping away, compensation worksheet for next generation.
• Feb. 17: Retirement planning.
• Feb. 24: Business structures, off-farm heirs, cost-basis strategy discussion.
• March 3: Legacy statement presentations, establishing a team of professionals.
• March 10: How lawyers help in succession and estate planning.
Registration closes Jan. 28. To register, call (208) 878-9461 or email tiffany@uidaho.edu. For more information, contact Ashlee Westerhold at ashleew@uidaho.edu .