Onion planting is ahead of schedule in the sizable southeastern Oregon-southwestern Idaho production region, in contrast to 2019.
“It’s ahead of normal because the conditions are dry,” said Dyke Nagasaka of Nagasaka Farms near Weiser, Idaho. “We are allowed to get into the fields — which is 180 degrees from last year, when we couldn’t.”
Parts of Oregon, Idaho and Washington supply more than 80% of the country’s onion demand during the region’s August-April marketing season.
The crop in southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho typically ranges from 20,000 to 24,000 acres. It was smaller last year as a wet spring delayed planting — into late April and even early May in some spots — a fairly cool summer reduced total heat units and wet and cold weather affected harvest.
Nagasaka in a normal year is comfortable if he plants all of his onions by April 15, he said. This year, he targeted completion by the end of March. He’s hoping for a longer growing season and “the luxury of being able to dry down our onions” by harvest time.
Paul Skeen, who grows onions near Nyssa, Ore., said on March 26 that his crop was about 80% planted. Growers working colder ground at higher elevations to the north also are making good progress, though they started a bit later.
“It’s been almost a perfect spring for planting,” he said.
Skeen said progress varies by location, but planting has been running around 20% ahead of the usual schedule in his area. Some onion growers have finished planting. Early planting opportunity, and good early conditions, often lead to better stands as the season progresses.
He planted his early-maturing varieties in the last week of February, earlier than ever. He hopes they are ready to harvest and “hit the early market” in the first or second week of August.
Oregon State University Malheur Experiment Station Director Stuart Reitz said onions planted early can send up flower stalks, as if it’s very late in the season, if enough cold follows. They also may be slower to develop and more susceptible to some soil-borne diseases if the spring is cold and wet. Planting later, on warmer soil, can speed up development.
“You are trying to make a whole-farm decision,” he said. “If you decide to plant later, you are banking on everything else falling into place.”
Many farmers are timing their plantings of onions and sugar beets, and then later-season crops like corn and beans, and “just trying to make the best use of time,” Reitz said.
Near Parma, Idaho, John Hartman said March 26 that Hartman Farms was nearly done planting red and yellow onions. Crews were waiting to plant white onions, targeted to mature during fall’s cooler weather. The farm is a week or so ahead of its typical onion-planting schedule.
“We don’t like to plant much ahead of where the irrigation water is,” he said. Non-uniform soil moisture can affect emergence.
Dell Winegar, who farms near Fruitland, Idaho, said planting onions early can have benefits.
“Mainly, it gives you time to get them mature on the harvest end,” he said. “It gives them a good start as opposed to planting late and trying to get them to catch up.”