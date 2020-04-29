Onion producers in Oregon and Idaho seek payment from USDA’s recently announced relief program.
Industry groups in an April 20 letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue asked that, “when you consider how to distribute the $2.1 billion for agricultural producers impacted by COVID-19 that you would provide direct relief and payments to the onion growers and shippers of Idaho and Eastern Oregon.”
The letter cited concerns “that without some kind of assistance, the growers and shippers will see disasters beyond anything they have previously experienced.”
Malheur County (Ore.) Onion Growers Association President Paul Skeen, Idaho Onion Growers Association President Dell Winegar and Idaho-Oregon Fruit and Vegetable Association President Brad Watson signed the letter. They did not say how much money the industry seeks.
Southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho supply about 45% of the onions consumed in the U.S. from mid-August to April, when the area’s approximately 35 shippers are busiest. Most of the onions go to foodservice. The crop typically ranges from 20,000 to 24,000 acres.
USDA on April 17 announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program, including $16 billion in direct financial support based on losses tied to COVID-19 price and supply-chain impacts. Payments for specialty crops are to total $2.1 billion. A producer can receive $125,000 per commodity, up to a maximum of $250,000.
Skeen said in an interview that the region has 160 to 200 active onion farmers depending on how they’re counted. It’s unlikely a producer will receive the maximum payment allowed given stiff competition among various commodities for limited resources, so the industry wanted to inform Perdue promptly.
Recent sharp sales declines likely will impact onion growers and shippers in the region into the fall, he said.
Most of the 2020 crop was planted before COVID-19 impacts were known, and in favorable conditions that suggested strong prospective yields. Area processors cut preseason contracts by 35 to 45% and foodservice business is reduced by 50 to 75%, the letter said, “leaving growers with a crop that is planted that likely can’t be marketed.”
“It could be as many as 1,500 to 2,000 acres planted that do not have a home,” Skeen said.
The letter said business was down significantly on COVID-19 fears before mandatory restaurant closures and stay-at-home orders. Afterward, “this area experienced a period of high demand as retailers scrambled to replenish shelves of fresh produce and just about anything else as consumers panicked and cleaned stores out. That increase in demand only lasted about 10 days, and since, business has fallen as much as 75%.”
Loss of orders late in the marketing season forced growers to sell onions at a loss or give them away, the letter said. One shipper reported plans to dump about 5% of overall production, and customers have reduced business by as much as 95%. Prices below breakeven are anticipated over the next year.
Skeen said the industry faces challenges apart from COVID-19, such as recently higher imports that reduce prices.
“If this area doesn’t get help, and fast, the outlook for one of the most famous onion regions in the nation is bleak,” he said.