The onion crop in southeastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho remains in catch-up mode but could finish well, growers and other experts predict.
Unusually cool, wet conditions in April, May and part of June slowed the crop's progress but provided more water than farmers expected. The region produces about a quarter of the country’s fall storage onions.
Stuart Reitz, who directs the Oregon State University Malheur Experiment Station south of Ontario, said Aug. 3 that the region has “some good-looking fields and some not-so-good-looking fields. The big thing this year has just been the weather.”
He said recent unusually long stretches with temperatures near or above 100 slowed growth and increased stress in some areas, making onion plants more susceptible to foliar disease.
“It’s probably better to have the heat, if it’s super hot, later in the season than early like last year,” Reitz said.
The crop “is kind of varying,” Lyndon Johnson, sales development manager with Caldwell, Idaho-based seed supplier Crookham Co., said Aug. 3. “We have a lot of onions that have got some work to do yet.”
Some onion plants had to restart after early windstorms trimmed them at ground level, he said. That compounded growth-slowing impacts of subsequent conditions.
From mid-July into the start of August, “we finally got some growing-degree days that started to matter,” Johnson said. “We are still a little bit behind in terms of a normally maturing onion this time of year, but we have enough growing-degree days left to kind of finish it up in a proper fashion.”
He said the plants go into protection mode when temperatures reach the mid-90s, growing more slowly and using less water.
Growers, in March facing low snowpack, planted fewer acres — on the lower end of the traditional 19,000-21,000-plus range. Johnson said in most cases they will have enough water to finish their crop.
“The cool spring helped our water situation but did not help our growing situation,” said Idaho Onion Growers Association President Jarom Jemmett of Parma.
Some onions look average, and some “look behind and didn’t handle the heat real well,” he said.
Onion size and quality are yet to be seen, and the next 2-3 weeks will be key, Jemmett said. Quality could be good because the crop has enough water, and is dealing with less stress and smoke than in 2021.
“I would say we are on track for average yield,” he said.
Nyssa, Ore., onion grower Paul Skeen said the crop “is still two weeks behind, at minimum.”
He said it looks more normal in northern and eastern parts of the Treasure Valley. The west, especially on the Oregon side, “definitely had some wind damage numerous times.”
“The heat has really started to show up in the crop, but overall we have an average crop for the most of the valley,” Skeen said.
Bruce Corn, who farms in the Cairo, Ore., area between Ontario and Nyssa, said the region’s onion crop varies by location, with some areas and fields impacted more by heat and disease pressure than others. He said bulb size likely will vary by location and field.
“The heat, of course, has been stressful on things the last couple of weeks,” Corn said.
“A lot of fields are sizing up pretty good now,” he said. Spring conditions put plants behind a bit, “but they’ve made some progress, certainly.”
