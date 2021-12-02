An Idaho seed farm has almost completed its move from one of the fatest-growing regions of the state near Boise to one that's less prone to development.
The father-and-son owners of Flick Farms say they will soon finish the move from Sand Hollow, Idaho, to the Oregon Slope on the border between Oregon and Idaho.
Gabe Flick, the son, looks forward to pursuing new opportunities and being less pressured by the growth and development of the greater Boise area.
But he will miss his old seed shop.
“It’s going to be tight,” Flick said of the modest quarters the relocated farm will use. “We’re looking for opportunities to find another building or make the one we have work for cleaning seed.”
Flick Farms this year moved part of its operation to the Slope between Ontario, Ore., and Weiser, Idaho. They will farm three fields in 2022.
Gabe Flick has adapted to heavier soils and learned about the irrigation needs of the new farm. He has also adjusted planting and harvesting schedules to the different microclimates.
“It’s amazing what a difference 35 miles makes,” he said. “It was good to have a taste of that so as we expand, we are a little more cognizant of those things.”
By mid-December, the farm will finish the move by vacating its Sand Hollow shop, which is on a 5-acre parcel that was sold.
Flick Farms for 2022 will plant 160 to 200 acres. It owns 60 more acres overall. The fields are in Idaho and Oregon.
“What we are doing is fun,” said Gabe Flick, who co-owns the farm with his father, Todd. “It’s new, it’s challenging and it’s not what everyone else does.”
Todd Flick, a retired seed company manager and a veteran farmer, agrees there are challenges.
“I stay out of the way so he can gain all of the good experience,” he said of his son. “I have experienced all of those challenges in my 40-some years of farming.”
Gabe Flick and farm employee Dylan Brown, both 32, are good friends.
Brown said helping get the farm’s new location off the ground has involved a lot of work and trial-and-error learning.
“I’m very much still in the learning curve,” he said.
Gabe Flick, who earned a Ph.D. in weed science at Oregon State University, also keeps learning. He said completing the doctorate provided experience in “persistence, and in knowing where to look to find some of the answers.”
He said Flick Farms this year produced 71 varieties of seed including some unusual heirloom varieties. The 2022 lineup might drop to 60, “mostly to protect our sanity.”
The farm processes its seed, shipping it to catalog and online companies that package it for retail sale.
In 2021, it also grew soft white winter wheat, sugar beets and hay.
Gabe Flick got involved in gardening and 4-H projects at age 10, rented his first field at 14, and did custom haying during his high school and college years.
He graduated from Iowa State University in agronomy in 2011 and finished his Ph.D. at OSU in 2019, along the way working for seed companies and preparing to return to the farm full-time.
“I got out of graduate school and wanted to do something on the farm so I didn’t have to go to work in a lab,” Flick said.
Flick Farms also helps other seed producers. It provides custom planting, spraying and harvest services. Spouses of the three full-time staffers work off the farm.
The farm adds about three workers seasonally.