Northwest onion shipment volumes and prices are mixed compared to a year ago, when the first wave of COVID-19 disruptions hit.
Shipments from the southwestern Idaho-southeastern Oregon growing region were up 12.2% to 23,679 for the season to date through March 1, according to the USDA Agricultural Marketing Service. A shipment is 400 cwt.
Shipments from the Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon were down 3.72% to 24,447.
A 50-pound sack of jumbo yellow Spanish hybrid onions from the Idaho-Oregon region March 1 sold for $6 to $7 — mostly 6.50 — the same range as a year ago.
Columbia Basin jumbo yellow hybrids sold for $5 to $6; a year ago, they were $5 to $5.50, mostly $6.
Kay Riley, general manager of Snake River Produce in Nyssa, Ore., near the Idaho border, said prices have been “pretty low” but are improving slightly.
Crop-damaging weather in Texas in mid-February boosted prices, “but we are in a serious transportation crisis, too,” he said. “We’ve got all kinds of orders and no kinds of trucks. But hopefully with better weather across the country, it will even itself back out.”
National Onion Association Executive Vice President Greg Yielding said more than 20% of the Texas crop was storm-damaged. The state is a big supplier of fresh and sweet onions.
Onion stocks are dropping around the U.S, he said.
“Demand is better, and a lot of that is because there has been more of an opening up of the foodservice sector,” the Colorado-based Yielding said. “And there continues to be good retail sales.”
Foodservice improvement is important in part because it helps re-establish “a home for those larger onions” harder to move at retail, he said. The inland Northwest is a major U.S. producer of large onions.
A year ago, prices were starting to decline on COVID-19 impacts, Riley said. Subsequently they dropped further.
The market lull lasted two to three weeks before widespread economic shutdowns and stay-at-home orders drove huge gains in retail sales starting in the second half of March 2020.
“Grocery stores reacted and bought with great vigor, and then after that, there was just no business to be had whatsoever,” Riley said. Prices during the retail surge “improved dramatically for about eight or nine days. Then, after that, we couldn’t sell them for any price.”
Shipments of the fall 2020 crop have been above year-earlier levels consistently. Shipping started early, and initial demand exceeded expectations — helped by “a pipeline that was fairly empty” and restaurants offering take-out, he said.
The 2019 Idaho-Oregon onion crop sustained some fall rain and frost damage.
On March 1, 2019, USDA reported prices of $7-7.50 for Idaho-Oregon and $6 to $6.50 for the Columbia Basin, where transport costs are lower. Shipments totaled 24,284 and 27,560, respectively.