SPOKANE, Wash. — Grain groups meeting here say farmers want a higher crop insurance reference price for wheat in the next Farm Bill, movement on the U.S. trade deal with China, lower tariffs on aluminum imports and more information about wheat nutrition to get out to customers through key influencers.
Representatives of various national grains organizations gave updates Dec. 1 during the Tri-State Grain Growers Convention in Spokane.
Congress established $5.50 per bushel as the reference price for wheat in the Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage crop insurance programs under the Farm Bill. Growers receive a payment when wheat prices fall below that threshold.
The wheat industry would like the price raised closer to the actual break-even price, about $7 per bushel, and more aligned with other commodity reference prices, said Nicole Berg, Paterson, Wash., farmer and vice president of the National Association of Wheat Growers.
That request would need to be approved by the U.S. Office of Management and Budget. Berg's not sure how likely that is, but said the industry needs to ask.
"It's going to be a tough haul," she said. "It kind of sounds like we might even be doing defense on the $5.50 price."
"We'd like to, at some point, get to Phase Two," said Doug Goyings, Ohio farmer and past chairman of U.S. Wheat Associates, the overseas marketing arm for the industry, referring to the second phase of the U.S. trade deal with China.
Goyings doesn't think the Biden administration is pushing the first phase of the agreement like they previously were.
"We don't hear anything about Phase Two anymore, or even enforcement (of) Phase One," he said. "That's a big thing on our wish list, to get that Phase One agreement completely utilized. We still have several million bushels of wheat we could ship over to China if they would accept it."
Kevin Klein, board member on the Washington Grain Commission, representing the National Barley Growers Association, called for a decrease in tariffs on imported aluminum.
"That's getting to be a challenge for all the brewing companies," Klein said.
The Wheat Foods Council promotes wheat quality and domestic consumption by focusing on such influencers as personal trainers, chefs and registered dietitians.
"There is still a lot of misinformation surrounding gluten in particular," said Casey Chumrau, Idaho Wheat Commission executive director, representing the council.
The industry has emphasized whole foods and wheat as a good source of vitamins, minerals and fiber, Chumrau said.