The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service in Idaho will accept applications through April 27 for agricultural easements through the Friends of the Tetons Regional Conservation Partnership Program.
The project seeks to address growing concerns about the loss of agricultural lands in the Teton Valley, and the loss of prime soils, wildlife habitat along rivers and sediment loading in groundwater and surface water, NRCS said in a news release.
The work focuses on restoring and protecting wetlands and preserving productive agricultural lands and grasslands.
NRCS provides funds to conservation partners to buy permanent conservation easements on private working lands. Landowners are paid to enroll in easements.
Partners include state and local agencies, tribes and nonprofit organizations.
Application details and other information: Teton Regional Land Trust, 208-354-8939.