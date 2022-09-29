BC hops leaving kiln Coleman Ag (1).jpg

Just-dried hops leaving the kiln and being moved to the cooling floor at Coleman Agriculture near Gervais, Ore.

 Hop Growers of America

A shorter growing season this year dragged on  hop yields across the Pacific Northwest.

The crop started slowly during the unusually cold, wet spring, growers said. Then above-normal summer heat in some spots took a further toll. Southwest Idaho had a record 27 days with highs above 100, the National Weather Service in Boise reported. This year's June-September period was the city’s warmest on record.

