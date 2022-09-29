A shorter growing season this year dragged on hop yields across the Pacific Northwest.
The crop started slowly during the unusually cold, wet spring, growers said. Then above-normal summer heat in some spots took a further toll. Southwest Idaho had a record 27 days with highs above 100, the National Weather Service in Boise reported. This year's June-September period was the city’s warmest on record.
“It was just really hard for the plants to size up,” said sixth-generation farmer Michelle Gooding of Parma, Idaho. “And we will have issues with cone formation.”
Gooding Farms grows about 900 acres of hops. Crews most years target harvest dates for certain varieties. This year, more of the harvest was done based on field-by-field analyses that included evaluating potential damage from spider mites.
“When the heat hit really hard, so did the mites,” Gooding said. Above-normal high temperatures also slowed cone formation.
Alpha hops seemed to handle the heat better than aroma varieties, she said. Aroma yield is 10-15% below average, compared to farm-wide yields at or slightly below average.
Quality was “consistent and solid, with a few exceptions,” Gooding said.
The growing season was “almost the exact opposite of last year,” when the spring was unusually hot, said Jessica Stevens, Washington Hop Commission executive director. This year, “the hops did take awhile. But once the summer heat hit, they took off.”
Washington yields could be below normal by about 200 pounds per acre, said Maggie Elliot, science and communications director for the Hop Commission and Hop Growers of America. Harvest for many farms likely will conclude in the first week of October.
Yields in Washington will be below initial expectations thanks in part to the unexpectedly high number of 100-degree days in August, she said. When temperatures hit about 95, the plant “kind of shuts down,” suspending ripening and preserving general function.
The abundance of especially hot days “further delayed ripening of hop cones on the vine,” Elliot said. The delayed start and subsequent high heat meant cones had less time to ripen and are slightly smaller.
Most Oregon hop acreage is in the Willamette Valley. Summer high temperatures were not a concern to most growers, said Michelle Palacios, administrator of the state’s hop commission. And harvest typically is a week or two earlier than in Washington and Idaho due to the varieties grown.
Quality looks good, but yields likely will be “on the low end of average,” she said. The season’s cooler, slower start delayed set and bloom and left less time for cones to add bulk.
USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service said hops strung for harvest totaled 59,896 acres in Washington, 9,440 in Idaho and 8,028 in Oregon. Washington and Idaho acreage was down 3% each.
Oregon acreage was up 9%. Palacios said the total reflects 2021 plantings, as the state does not have enough growing-degree days to plant and harvest in the same year.
