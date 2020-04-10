Governors in Oregon, Washington and Idaho haven't specified how they will judge when it's safe to rescind orders that have closed large segments of the economy in response to COVID-19.
Their offices Friday would not reveal specific benchmarks that must be met for the orders to be lifted.
University of Washington researchers projected Friday that the daily death toll and strain on hospitals from the coronavirus in the U.S. is peaking, though stay-home orders issued in Washington, Oregon and Idaho remain essentially open-ended.
Guidance would help businesses plan to reopen and hang on, said Mark Harmsworth, small business analyst at the Washington Policy Center, a free-market think tank.
"If you're a small business owner and know that in two or three weeks you can reopen, you can marshal your staff, your resources," he said. "When it's open-ended, as it is right now, you don't know."
Deaths due to COVID-19 in the U.S. peaked on Friday, the UW's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation projected. Demand for hospital beds and ventilators was projected to peak on Saturday. The institute assumes that states will continue to enforce social distancing through the end of May.
Washington passed the peak demand for medical services on April 5, while demand in Oregon will peak April 23 and in Idaho on April 18, according to the institute.
COVID-19 fatalities will sharply decline, dropping to zero by early May in Washington, mid-May in Idaho and early June in Oregon, the institute projected.
Washington's stay-home order expires May 4, though it may be extended, Gov. Jay Inslee said Friday.
"We will make decisions at that time based on the science and data and the progress we're making," he said.
A governor's spokeswoman said Inslee will consider health information such as hospitalizations and deaths in his decision, but did not elaborate on benchmarks.
Harmsworth said the state could relieve anxiety by laying out a plan for when commerce can resume, even if retailers still will be expected to space customers and workers farther apart.
"Most folks would be willing to do it to get their doors back open again," he said. "I don't think it has to be turned all on in one go."
Washington's homebuilding industry has been campaigning for Inslee to immediately lift a ban on residential construction.
The Association of Washington Business has been focused on helping its members survive and has not taken a position on when businesses should be allowed to reopen or resume normal operations, a spokesman said.
Idaho's stay-home order expires April 15. Gov. Brad Little said Thursday in an interview on public television that he may modify the order, but won't lift it.
"On the 15th, we won't flip the switch and go back to what it was before," he said.
Little said his office would have a plan by early next week after reviewing health data.
"If this happens, we want to do this," he said. Efforts to obtain further comment from the governor's office Friday were unsuccessful.
Little said ending the stay-home order prematurely could cause a surge in COVID-19 cases that overwhelms hospitals.
"Obviously, we don't hope for people dying, but what's really important is that our hospital capacity is good. The whole goal of this is to preserve hospital capacity," he said.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown did not put an end-date on the Stay Home, Save Lives order she issued March 23.
"Her executive orders on social distancing will be lifted when the threat of COVID-19 has passed, as determined by the governor in consultation with public health and medical experts," the governor's press secretary, Charles Boyle, said in an email.
"She will be working with her Medical Advisory Panel, the Oregon Health Authority, and local officials to continue to evaluate how and when the process of lifting those orders can begin," according to Boyle.
Oregon Business Industry President and CEO Sandra McDonough said Brown should be guided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health experts on when to lift her order.
"We have asked Gov. Brown to start making a plan now for how the start up will roll out, and suggested that she include industry representatives in that discussion, so that we are prepared and can move as quickly as possible to restore our state's economy," McDonough said in an email.
White House guidelines call for social-distance policies to stay in place until April 30. President Trump said Friday he will consult with advisers on whether to extend the advisory. "The metric's right here," he said, pointing to his head. "It is the biggest decision I've ever made."