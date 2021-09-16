Shippers of Idaho and Eastern Oregon fresh potatoes will have additional marketing flexibility under a new federal rule.
The final rule USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service announced Sept. 13 deals with labeling packages according to the size of potatoes they contain.
The rule, which takes effect Oct. 13, amends regulations for the federal marketing order. The agency said the Idaho-Eastern Oregon Potato Committee recommended the action to help improve handling and marketing, and to increase returns to producers.
The committee in August unanimously recommended revising the marketing order’s size requirements that apply to shipping non-Russet potatoes. The Agricultural Marketing Service said in a notice that the Idaho-Eastern Oregon industry reported it has been producing and shipping more non-Russet varieties recently — including red-skinned, yellow-skinned and round.
Travis Blacker, who manages the Idaho-Eastern Oregon Potato Committee and is Idaho Potato Commission industry relations director, said the rule means shippers packing red and yellow varieties will be able to put on the package a letter grade indicating the size of the potatoes.
"B" grade means the potatoes are 1.5 to 2.25 inches in diameter.
“That is the one everyone would like to put on” the package, Blacker said, referring to foodservice customers and potato marketers. It is a good size for slices and wedges, he said. Anything larger is an "A."
The rule will give the industry more flexibility in marketing the potatoes, he said.
The Agricultural Marketing Service said there are about 32 handlers of Idaho-Eastern Oregon fresh potatoes who are subject to the rule. The regulated geographic area has about 450 producers.
The rule does not apply to Russets.
