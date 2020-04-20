The head of the National Potato Council says it’s yet to be determined how much money the industry needs to be made whole in the wake of the coronavirus shutdowns.
However, “what we have identified is that there is between $750 million and $1.5 billion of products that are clogged up in the potato pipeline right now,” council CEO Kam Quarles said.
That is a combination of 2019-grown potatoes originally destined for processing as well as unsold potato products — “all as a result of the foodservice shutdown,” he said.
Quarles said the supply of potatoes grown in 2019 for processing and stored “continues to build with every day that passes. It is a larger and larger oversupply.”
If USDA buys stored 2019 potatoes it “can mitigate the damage that is going to happen to the 2020 crop that is just being planted,” he said.
Buying 2019 potatoes immediately and in substantial volume “would give some clarity to growers and processors in regard to their needs for the 2020 crop.”
It was clear USDA’s program rollout "would not have enough money to go around” to all commodities, Quarles said.
“So Congress is going to have to come back and provide additional funding to USDA as we know more about the scope of the crisis,” he said.
The council called USDA’s $19 billion Coronavirus Food Assistance Program a “down payment” toward full recovery.
It calls for $16 billion in direct support based on losses tied to COVID-19 price and supply-chain impacts, and $3 billion to buy produce, dairy and meat products to go into pre-approved boxes for food banks and other nonprofits, USDA announced.
“Potato growers appreciate Secretary (Sonny) Perdue’s rapid action intended to stabilize family farms whose survival is threatened due to the mandated foodservice shutdown,” Quarles said in a news release. The program “is a down payment on those efforts that will require additional resources and flexibility to deliver the necessary relief for our great potato industry.”
USDA will use funding and authorities from the recent Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the earlier Families First Coronavirus Response Act and other authorities.
Food purchases — in partnership with regional and local distributors affected by closure of restaurants, hotels and other foodservice businesses — will start with about $100 million per month each in fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products.
The $16 billion in producer payments will come from $9.5 billion in emergency funding approved as part of the CARES Act, and $6.5 billion in Commodity Credit Corp. funding.
The council said the U.S. potato industry derives 60% of its $4 billion annual value from foodservice.