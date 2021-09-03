USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service review acreage for sugar beets, corn, sorghum and soybeans a month early.
Planted and harvested acreage for these crops are typically reviewed in October. Now they will join cotton, peanuts and rice in reviews in the Sept. 10 Crop Production Report.
NASS said data are sufficiently complete this year to evaluate those acres now. Reviews include survey and satellite-based data as well as information from USDA’s Farm Service and Risk Management agencies.
In October, NASS again will review acreage for those crops as well as for canola, dry edible beans and sunflowers.
“How the USDA reports data on sugar beets won’t impact our internal processes,” Amalgamated Sugar public affairs manager Jessica Anderson said.
The company’s sugar beets in Idaho, Oregon and Washington are owned by shareholders of the cooperative that owns Boise-based Amalgamated. She said the company knows fairly early in the year how many acres will be planted and where. Any acreage changes between planting and harvest also are tracked.
On June 30, NASS reported Idaho planted acres of sugar beets totaled 172,000, unchanged from the previous year. Harvested acres were forecast at 170,000, up from 169,000.
Corn planted for all purposes in Idaho totaled 400,000 acres as of June 30, up 10,000.
Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.