Potato plantings likely will increase next year as the industry rebuilds its supply.
The additional production will likely reduce prices, assuming yields stay in line with long-term trends, said Pat Hatzenbuehler, University of Idaho Extension agricultural economics educator in Twin Falls.
That’s good for consumers, who are expected to have less disposable income based on projections that inflation in 2023 will exceed Gross Domestic Product growth, he said during a UI agricultural outlook seminar Dec. 15.
But prices probably will not decrease in 2023 at the same rate they have surged this year, Hatzenbuehler said. And the decrease probably will not start until more is known about planting intentions.
Demand is relatively inelastic, he said, meaning that if the price increases by a certain percentage, demand declines by a lower percentage.
The price of a popular Idaho potato, the Russet Burbank, is up about 76% this year to date, Hatzenbuehler said, citing a North American Potato Market News index.
“It’s a tight market for potatoes, given that we like to consume them,” he said. “And the production has been declining in the past few years.”
Tight supplies reflect strong demand and difficult growing conditions in 2022 that led to to lower yields in much of the U.S.
U.S. plantings increased in 2021 but were slightly lower this year. Yields were lower in both years.
Next year’s potato production — and, by extension, price — could differ based on weather and other variables, Hatzenbuehler said.
“If fertilizer prices remain elevated into the planting season and water availability is not favorable, then potato acres likely will not increase by much,” he said in an interview.
Lower-input crops such as wheat may take acres out of potatoes in a given year, particularly if the competing crop’s price is higher.
With wheat and potato prices high, the potato price “carries more weight,” which favors more acreage in 2023, Hatzenbuehler said.
