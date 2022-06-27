Mondelēz International has announced an agreement to acquire Clif Bar & Company for $2.9 billion.
The acquisition makes Mondelēz International a $1 billion global snack bar player with complementary and leading brands, including Perfect Snacks in the U.S. and Grenade in the U.K.
Mondelēz is one of the largest snack companies in the world with global net revenues of nearly $29 billion in 2021. Its portfolio includes such brands as brands Oreo, Ritz, Cadbury, Toblerone, Sour Patch Kids, Trident and Tang.
Strategic mergers and acquisitions are “an important part of our growth strategy, and the addition of Clif Bar & Company’s on-trend brands, including Clif, Luna and Clif Kids, furthers our expansion in the baked snacks segment,” said Tracey Noe, Mondelēz’s vice president of global external communications.
Clif Bar did not reply to Capital Press’ requests for comments, but its CEO was quoted in a press release from Mondelēz.
“Mondelēz International is the right partner at the right time to support Clif in our next chapter of growth,” said Sally Grimes, Clif Bar CEO.
“Our purposes and cultures are aligned, and being part of a global snacking company with broad product offerings can help us accelerate our growth while staying true to our deeply ingrained five aspirations — sustaining our people, planet, community, business and brands … ,” she said.
Clif Bar products will continue to be made at Clif Bar’s two owned manufacturing facilities in Idaho and Indiana, as well as the co-manufacturing facilities Clif Bar uses today, she said.
“We see great opportunity to continue to expand Clif’s reach in the United States, Canada and beyond. After the deal closes, we plan to use our global resources to support the brand, starting in North America,” she said.
