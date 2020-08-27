Upcoming training at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Owhyee County, Idaho, could cause farmers’ Global Positioning System devices to malfunction, according to officials at the Air Force base.
The training will take place between Sept. 1 and 4 and Sept. 8 and 11 around the general Bruneau and base area.
“We anticipate that at points between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on these dates, devices in that area that rely on GPS may malfunction,” a Mountain Home AFB press release states.
Air Force officials contacted Idaho Farm Bureau Federation to help spread the word to farmers and ranchers that tractors and other devices that rely on GPS may be impacted during the exercises.
Capt. Margaret Kealy-Machella, chief of public affairs for Mountain Home AFB, told Capital Press aircrew need to train without GPS capability.
The training itself is everyday routine maneuvers. What is different is the GPS piece. The aircraft recognizes when the GPS is switched off and reacts differently than if the GPS signal was actually interrupted, she said.
“Because of this, simply turning off the GPS in the aircraft doesn’t provide realistic enough training scenarios for our aircrew,” she said.
Manually overriding the GPS can’t mimic how aircraft would respond if the GPS was interrupted, she said.
“If the GPS is actually interrupted, the aircraft responds differently and this allows the aircrew to train like they fight, increasing survivability and lethality — critical as we focus on our near-peer adversaries who do have this interruption capability,” she said.
Mountain Home Air Force Base wants to do everything possible to minimize any impacts on farmers and ranchers by informing the agricultural community, she said.
“We really appreciate the fact that Air Force officials took the time and effort to reach out to Idaho’s agricultural community to inform them of these exercises and their potential to disrupt GPS devices,” Bryan Searle, Idaho Farm Bureau president, said in a press release.
This is the second time in the past two years that Air Force officials have reached out to Farm Bureau to let it know about the exercises.
According to the most recent Census of Agriculture, there are about 578 farms and 749,000 acres of farmland in Owyhee County.
“We thank you for your patience and understanding as we undertake a critical training mission to ensure our readiness and national defense,” the Mountain Home AFB press release states.
Mountain Home AFB has more than 4,800 military, civilian employees and families and is home to three fighter squadrons and 62 F-15 fighter jets.
For more information about the exercises, contact the Mountain Home AFB public affairs office at (208) 828-6800 or by email at 366FW.PA.Public.Affairs@us.af.mil .