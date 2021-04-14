Eastern Idaho farmer Will Ricks is always on the lookout for voles.
“I would sure love a miracle cure,” the Idaho Hay & Forage Association president said. “Voles, especially, cause a phenomenal amount of damage to our hay stands.”
Helped by another mild winter, it’s shaping up to be another busy year for rodent pests in much of southern Idaho and parts of the Pacific Northwest.
At Melba, Idaho-based Idaho Gopher Control, owner Erin Turpin joins the field crew when she’s not taking a barrage of service inquiries.
“Normally we don’t see evidence of the first litters until late February or into March,” she said. “And in the last two years, we have seen evidence in January.”
Canyon County Weed & Pest Control gopher trappers “were trapping all winter,” superintendent A.J. Mondor said. “They didn’t even miss a week.”
Turpin said gopher populations surged in 2018 and 2019 and have stayed strong since due to mild winters. “And we are on track to see possibly higher levels this year than last year.”
She said a slowdown in the gopher population’s growth may occur in 2022 based on last month’s dry conditions. March was wetter in 2020, 2019 and 2018, providing more food for breeding females by quickly greening fields and lawns.
“We can expect a normal increase in the population because of the mild winter, but I haven’t heard of population explosions for any of these rodents,” said Sherman Takatori, Idaho State Department of Agriculture Pesticide Services program manager.
He said more gophers can survive winter in mild conditions. The vole population can swing widely on several factors including weather, disease and predator pressure. Neither gophers nor voles hibernate.
As for ground squirrels, “depending on the region, they are either still in hibernation, or starting to get active and looking to feed on whatever is out there and available,” Takatori said.
Some Idaho regions and farms remain rodent-challenged regardless of winter severity or weather, he said. Operations heavy on forages and perennials have ground that isn’t disturbed much and offers limited opportunity to alter habitat.
Idaho Gopher Control machines force pressurized carbon monoxide into tunnels. Turpin said the company is busy with alfalfa hay growers.
She said the work ideally takes place before hay growth progresses to the point that mounds can’t be located. Otherwise, a farmer may sacrifice some yield to avoid mounds.
“Crops are low enough and alfalfa is starting to pop,” Turpin said April 13. “Now that irrigation water has come on, the crops will take off.”
The company also controls ground squirrels, rock chucks and voles. She said development-driven changes to land use can displace rodents and shrink predator territory.
Ricks said that for voles, he’s tried “about everything. … We put out a lot of poison last year and we still have the voles.” Association members experience varying degrees of pressure, “but everybody deals with them to some extent.”