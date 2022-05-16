The U.S. has started exporting fresh potatoes into Mexico beyond the 16.15-mile border zone that previously marked their limit.
Full-country access has been an issue for some 25 years. Mexican regulators granted it, but an industry group said the agency lacked authority to do so. The Mexican Supreme Court just over a year ago rejected that argument and granted full access.
The U.S. and Mexico struck an agreement in late 2021. Mexican regulators last month made final U.S. site visits.
The National Potato Council said Mexico in 2021 was the second-largest market for U.S. fresh potato exports. Value was about $60 million last year and has the potential to grow to $250 million annually in five years if full access continues.
“This is an important moment for the U.S. potato industry and our partners in the federal government who have fought for decades to restore access to this vital market,” council President Jared Balcom, a Washington grower, said in a release. “But we know the work is not over if we are to keep the border open.”
“These are the first shipments that are free to move anywhere in the country, so this is an important first step,” council CEO Kam Quarles told Capital Press.
“We recognize, though, that this will likely generate substantial pushback from the Mexican potato industry,” he said. The council will work closely with USDA to ensure a fair trading relationship continues.
Quarles said the new shipments are coming late in the season when there are fewer potatoes to export.
“The real test is going to come toward the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, when growing volumes of exports are entering Mexico and the Mexican potato industry is likely to be pushing back against that competition,” he said.
“This will be a multi-year process to keep the market open and to grow these valuable markets,” Quarles said May 12. “Today is a good day and a great first step.”
Ross Johnson, Idaho Potato Commission international marketing director, said the state’s shippers were “first across” because of work done beforehand.
“We have stayed in touch with buyers over the years, and that has developed some strong relationships,” he said. Idaho thus could participate promptly in the expanded market even though some states offer better pricing.
Idaho exports about 20% of its potatoes. Distance from ports is a limiting factor. Johnson said total exports could increase over time due to the expanded opportunity in Mexico.
But proper execution is the immediate priority, he said.
“Restrictions are pretty tight, so our shippers are making sure they are maintaining quality and are consistent so they don’t have any red flags come up at the border crossing,” Johnson said.
USDA said one of the benefits of full-country access is that Mexico can get more safe, high-quality U.S. fresh potatoes.
Zak Miller, Idaho Farm Bureau Federation CEO, said starting to ship U.S. fresh potatoes throughout Mexico addresses one of the biggest roadblocks the industry has faced, and also means “Mexico has access to the best potatoes in the world.”
“This is truly a historic event, and one we’re celebrating,” said John Toaspern, Potatoes USA chief marketing officer. “But we also must be very mindful of the previous issues and stay vigilant to permanently keep the market open.”