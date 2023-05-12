The Biden administration should increase pressure on Japan to open its market to American-grown fresh potatoes, 35 members of the U.S. Senate and House say in a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.
Japan “continues to delay substantive negotiations on table-stock access” — including not acting on a recent request to provide a pest risk assessment despite the work of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the the May 11 letter said.
They “strongly urge” Vilsack to elevate the issue with his counterparts in Japan, with the goal of receiving an assessment before bilateral negotiations this fall, they said.
“We believe that a resolution is only possible with strong political support in the United States,” they said.
The National Potato Council worked with the members of Congress on the letter’s development, CEO Kam Quarles said. The council also has expressed its concerns to Vilsack, who raised the issue in Tokyo recently.
“There’s a lot of domestic political pressure in Japan to stall,” Quarles said. The letter is “helpful in pushing back and getting the negotiations restarted,” as they have been in”total stagnation” for about three years.
Japan as a market for U.S. fresh potatoes would generate about $150 million a year at full buildout, he said.
Access to Japan would increase the industry’s global exports by about 10%, Quarles said in a release from Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Exports of U.S. potatoes last year reached a record $2.1 billion in sales in all categories combined, according to the release. Japan is a major export market for U.S. frozen potatoes.
Fresh potato access to Japan was first requested almost 30 years ago, and was made a top priority in U.S.-Japan plant health negotiations in September 2019, according to the letter.
“This is a vital international trade issue,” they said.
The U.S. potato industry already safely and routinely exports fresh potatoes to many Indo-Pacific countries, according to the letter.
