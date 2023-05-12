The Biden administration should increase pressure on Japan to open its market to American-grown fresh potatoes, 35 members of the U.S. Senate and House say in a letter to Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

sm potatoes.jpg

Some members of Congress support the export of fresh potatoes to Japan.

Japan “continues to delay substantive negotiations on table-stock access” — including not acting on a recent request to provide a pest risk assessment despite the work of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the the May 11 letter said.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

field reporter, SW Idaho and SE Oregon

I cover agricultural, environmental and rural issues in southwestern Idaho and southeastern Oregon. I can be reached at 208-914-8264 mobile or bcarlson@capitalpress.com.

Recommended for you