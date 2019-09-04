The Idaho Legislature’s interim committee on natural resources will meet in Twin Falls on Sept. 12 to discuss issues related to farming and ranching.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. at the College of Southern Idaho in rooms 276-277 in the Taylor Building.
Morning sessions will cover U.S. Fish and Wildlife sage grouse plans, depredation in the Magic Valley, chronic wasting disease on the Montana-Idaho border, Good Neighbor Authority and Shared Stewardship, this year’s fire season and the Southern Idaho Water Quality Coalition.
Afternoon topics include Basin 63 refill, groundwater transfer, Northern Idaho adjudication, Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer Groundwater Management Association, aquifer management and recharge, Anderson Ranch project and Priest Lake Project.
Lunch is not provided, and the afternoon sessions begin at 1:30 p.m.