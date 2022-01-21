With industrial hemp newly legalized in Idaho, prospective growers have lots of questions about licensing, cultivars, harvesting techniques, yields and markets.
They can get answers to those questions and learn about the opportunities, risks, costs and the industrial hemp cultivation process at a meeting in Buhl on Feb. 3.
The meeting is organized by Hempitecture, 1000 Springs Mill, IND HEMP, the state Department of Agriculture and the Idaho Farm Bureau.
Hemp is used in producing paper, textiles, building materials, food, medicine, paint, detergent, varnish, oil, ink and fuel. The meeting sponsors hope to create a strong foundation with the resources and networks necessary for this new industry to emerge.
The meeting will include presentations by:
• Ben Brimlow, agronomist with IND HEMP, a Montana-based oil, seed and hemp processor with a mission to help provide farmers with new opportunities. He will speak on how industrial hemp is grown, harvesting techniques and genetics available to farmers through IND HEMP.
• Tim Corney, co-owner of 1000 Springs Mill. He will speak on his perspectives on industrial hemp in Idaho as someone who has been involved in the grain cultivation industry and the legalization of hemp production in Idaho. He is planning on planting hemp for seed in the 2022 season.
• Casey Monn and Chanel Tewalt of the state Department of Agriculture. They will speak to Idaho licensing requirements and regulations for industrial hemp.
• Mattie Mead, founder and CEO of Hempitecture, a sustainable building materials manufacturer of HempWool insulation. He will share information on the company’s upcoming production facility in Jerome County, markets for raw hemp materials and the company’s intention to build a natural fiber supply chain in Idaho.
The meeting will be 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1000 Spring Mills, 430 Seventh Ave S., Buhl. A light lunch will be provided.