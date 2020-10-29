The McGregor Co., a Pacific Northwest farm supply and support business, has acquired an Arizona company.
HydroGro manufactures water-based micronutrient solutions for the agricultural and turf markets. The company pioneered micronization technology in seed-applied nutritionals and holds several patents in that area.
"We feel they're the right size to be innovative from a technology perspective, but also nimble enough they're not having to move hundreds of thousands of gallons of a product," Ian McGregor, president of the McGregor Co., told the Capital Press.
McGregor declined to give the price of the acquisition.
HydroGro will continue operations in Arizona under the HydroGro name.
McGregor does not expect his company to enter the turf market, nor will it expand into Arizona.
Seed and seed care represent about 20% of the McGregor Co.'s business.
HydroGro has been a supplier for the McGregor Co., for years, working with retailers to develop a market for seed-applied micronutrients tailor-made to specific regions, he said.
Acquiring the business allows McGregor to be more involved in the production and procurement process, he said.
Micronutrients are applied to seeds as a coating.
Micronization of nutrients has become more prevalent, but many companies struggle to get a consistent size. HydroGro's processes consistently produce products of 5 microns or smaller. Competing products can be two or three times that size.
"That doesn't sound like a big deal, but it can mean substantially less of the nutrients getting on the seed," McGregor said.
For comparison, a human hair is about 75 microns in diameter and a bacterium is about 2 or 3 microns, McGregor said.
"A seed is only a finite size, so if you're going to put nutritional products on that seed, they've got to be very dense and consequently very small," he said.
HydroGro also has a partnership with a company in South Africa, where products are derived from natural sources such as kelp and other plants.
Ian McGregor took over as president of the McGregor Co. in 2017. His father, Alex, remains chairman and comes in to work every day, and spends much of his time advocating on behalf of farmers in Olympia and Washington, D.C.
"I suspect he'll be serving in that chairman role and advocating on behalf of agriculture for a long time to come," Ian McGregor said.
He said the company is at the right size to focus on its customers in the Pacific Northwest, and will continue to work to fill their needs.
The McGregor Co. has retail offices in more than 35 communities in Idaho, Oregon and Washington.