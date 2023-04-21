Idaho wind turbines

A wind turbine near Rockland, Idaho. A plan to build 400 wind turbines on 84,000 acres north of Twin Falls has sparked about 8,000 comments from the public.

 Capital Press File

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The U.S. Bureau of Land Management so far has counted about 8,000 comments on the Lava Ridge wind project, which would be one of the country’s largest.

BLM took public comments on its Draft Environmental Impact Statement from mid-January through April 20.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags