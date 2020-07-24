Baker & Murakami Produce, a major packer and shipper of onions, recently added growers Paul Skeen and his son, Logan Skeen, as ownership partners.
Paul Skeen, president of the Malheur County Onion Growers Association, said joining Ontario-based Baker & Murakami is an honor and provides multiple advantages.
“Probably the biggest benefit is knowing I have a home for my onion crop,” Skeen, 66, said in an interview. “More and more in the Treasure Valley, people are getting aligned with a shed.”
Baker & Murakami “tries really hard to keep prices up on day-to-day movement, and in today’s world we are struggling with that more all the time. They are good marketers.”
On the marketing front, the company recently hired Trish Lovell, who has worked in Northwest onion sales for more than 30 years.
Skeen said B&M’s year-round participation in the market helps keep prices as strong as possible, important in light of the rising production costs seen in the past 20 years. Locally, the industry is most active in marketing from fall to spring.
Partner and Chief Operating Officer Cameron Skeen said in a news release that his father and brother came onboard following the retirement of other grower-owners. Adding the new vested owners, who farm prime ground, adds to the company’s supply of high-quality onions, and “with the next generation of onion growers firmly in place, we have the potential to expand on that in the future.”
The move substantially expands the company’s supply acreage, he said in an interview.
Paul and Logan Skeen grow yellow, red and white onions of all sizes. Paul, a fifth-generation farmer based near Nyssa, Ore., started farming in 1973. Logan started farming in 2012 after earning a degree in agriculture business at Utah State University.
B&M said the Skeens’ fertile soils and senior water rights aid in consistent production that includes early varieties. Their modern, refrigerated storage facilities also offer marketing advantages.
Lovell over the years has established many long-lasting relationships with customers in all segments of the onion market, the company said. She started her career in 1986, working with current managing partners Jerry and Steve Baker, who owned the former Baker Packing.
“She hit the ground running when she came through the door, and we are looking forward to her making major contributions to our growth as a company,” Cameron Skeen said of Lovell.
Baker & Murakami Produce, one of the Northwest’s largest packer-shippers of onions formed in the summer of 2017 through the merger of Baker Packing and Murakami Produce.