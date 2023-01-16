Randy Grant and Samantha Parrott

Randy Grant has retired from the Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association board. He was its president for eight years.

His retirement allows other growers to assume leadership positions, he said. He will continue to farm in south-central Idaho, raising sugar beets and other crops.

