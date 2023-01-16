Randy Grant has retired from the Snake River Sugarbeet Growers Association board. He was its president for eight years.
His retirement allows other growers to assume leadership positions, he said. He will continue to farm in south-central Idaho, raising sugar beets and other crops.
“A good strategy to maintain a strong ag industry is to get the younger generations involved, with new ideas and energy,” said Grant, who farms in the Eden-Hazelton area. “I still plan on staying connected with my fellow growers on issues and accomplishments.”
The approximately 700-member association holds board elections each year. It recently elected Doug Evans of Blackfoot as president, Galen Lee of New Plymouth as vice president and LaMar Isaak of American Falls as treasurer.
“We thank Randy for his tremendous service to the sugar beet industry," executive director Samantha Parrott said. "We are better because of his steady and thoughtful leadership.”
She said Grant “has taught me so much about the industry, and I consider him a mentor and friend.”
Sugar beets are a major crop in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Boise-based Amalgamated Sugar, which operates several factories, is grower-owned.
Snake River members also belong to local grower associations Cassia, Minidoka, Northside, Nyssa-Nampa, Twin Falls and Upper Snake. Grant also is retiring from the boards of the Northside and the American Sugar Beet associations, to which Snake River belongs.
Snake River formed a year ago when Nyssa-Nampa — which includes growers around Nyssa, Ore., and Nampa, Idaho — joined the Idaho Sugarbeet Growers Association.
“This new group of growers will greatly increase the visibility and reach of this very important industry,” Grant said.
The successful rollout of Roundup Ready beet seed — resistant to the herbicide glyphosate — and development of varieties and cultural practices that have increased root yield and sugar content, are among other industry accomplishments “that I’m proud to have been a part of,” he said.
Board-level work that Grant considers important, and has enjoyed, included “being a part of providing accurate, no-spin information for our political leaders to help them craft legislation that promotes and sustains our industry,” he said.
With the farm bill expiring this year, growers from the association plan to spend time in Washington, D.C., “to educate members of Congress on the importance of sugar policy,” Parrott said.
The association plans to partner with University of Idaho Extension to create school curriculum focused on sugar beet production, she said.
The association plans to host a harvest and Amalgamated factory tour for state legislators, and expand its social media footprint “to continue to educate the general public about sugar beet production and the importance of agriculture.”
“Our new slate of officers will bring new energy to the organization to help us fulfill our important mission of advancing the sugar beet industry,” Parrott said.
