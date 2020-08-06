Idaho Gov. Brad Little plans to call the Legislature into a special session during the week of Aug. 24.
The governor, a Republican rancher from Emmett, said in a news release that he, legislative leadership and members of the state House and Senate will continue discussions about what the session will address. Topics could include the November general election, and liability reform during emergencies, he said.
Little on March 25 signed an extreme-emergency declaration aimed at providing greater flexibility in reducing the spread of coronavirus and increasing health care capacity.
Liability reform could impact agriculture employers, agri-tourism businesses and restaurants. For example, a business sued by an employee or customer who contracts coronavirus during a declared emergency could face lower risk if the business took precautionary steps beforehand. A joint legislative working group recently advocated liability reform.
“This is certainly something we are following, and Idaho Farm Bureau is grateful the governor intends to call a special session, address this issue and do so promptly,” said Braden Jensen, IFB deputy director of governmental affairs.
IFB is interested in the liability issue primarily, he said.
“We have heard from producers and shippers around the state, our members, that do have concerns about this issue,” Jensen said. “So we look forward to the Legislature addressing liability reform.”
The Idaho Constitution requires the governor to state a purpose for calling a special session. Little said he expects to issue a proclamation the week of Aug. 17 detailing the issues to be considered.