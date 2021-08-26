Gov. Brad Little has declared 2020-30 the Decade of Agriculture in Idaho. He is the first governor to issue such a proclamation.
U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action, a national coalition of agricultural businesses and organizations, spearheaded the effort after forming more than two years ago. The group calls on agriculture and food system leaders to endorse a shared vision of economic and climate-related sustainability. More than 60 Idaho ag businesses and organizations supported Little’s proclamation.
Dairy West CEO Karianne Fallow said in a release that the economic, social and environmental demands of a growing global population require resilient, creative solutions. Idaho agriculture, as the backbone of the state’s economy and a national leader, plays an integral role in an economically and ecologically sustainable future, she said.
Many climate-related initiatives that focus on emissions have deadlines of 2030 or 2050, “and in order to advance those, action really needs to start now,” Dairy West Senior Vice President Kristi Spence said in an interview. The U.S. dairy industry aims to be at net-zero carbon emission by 2050.
She said the industry has made progress, and is evaluating its emissions as well as current and future technology that could help it reach the goal.
“And dairy in our region has a history of not only being a leader, but also in collaborating with the greater ag sector,” Spence said.
Little, a Republican rancher from Emmett, said in the proclamation that Idaho as an agricultural leader is engaged in sustainable practices and in investing in much-needed research. The state is well positioned to “further invest in the potential of its agricultural community and commit to being part of an economically viable and sustainable future.”
Necessary growth of agriculture could be impeded by episodic weather events, environmental and climate stressors, loss of farmland from urbanization, regulatory complexity and declining revenue, his proclamation said. The sector currently accounts for 18% of economic output, 26% of exports, and 1 in 8 jobs in Idaho.
“We often feel the economic impact of agriculture is overlooked,” U.S. Farmers and Ranchers CEO Erin Fitzgerald said in an interview. “We know our farms can grow even green plastics. We want innovation to come from the surface of the earth, from our working lands.”
But environmental sustainability is just part of the picture, she said.
“It’s really about making sure we can serve the community” by operating thriving businesses, Fitzgerald said. “And when we can do that, we can provide solutions for the planet. There is no other sector that can offer solutions to the community and the planet like food and agriculture.”
U.S. Farmers and Ranchers in Action aims to raise consumer and public awareness of agriculture’s important role, partly to fuel innovation-related investment, she said. And in speaking about the industry to national and international audiences, “we want to make sure U.S. ag is seen as innovative and committed to the future.”
The group focuses on business, science and innovation rather than policy, Fitzgerald said.