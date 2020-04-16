Gov. Brad Little is working with state and federal officials to help make sure any COVID-19 relief funding for food producers gets into their hands as quickly as possible.
“The problem with these programs when you stand them up really fast is to get resources where they are needed ASAP,” Little, a Republican rancher from Emmett, told an April 16 Leadership Idaho Agriculture video conference. “We will work to lessen friction cost as money comes out.”
The governor also wants to make sure businesses making changes in response to virus concerns, like converting food-manufacturing lines from restaurant to retail, don’t face unnecessary barriers.
The huge drop in demand from the foodservice sector, as people around the country comply with stay-at-home orders, has affected Idaho agriculture broadly, and “my heart goes out to everybody,” Little said.
About 60% of the state’s potato crop, the nation’s largest, goes to fried or dehydrated products. The rest goes to the fresh market —divided roughly equally between retail and foodservice.
Recently higher retail demand can’t fill the foodservice gap, said Shawn Boyle of the Idaho Grower Shippers Association.
“Things are changing daily in the potato industry, and this past month has been nothing short of devastating,” he said.
Processors of fried potato products this year are contracting for 15 to 25% fewer Idaho acres from farmers as they respond to greatly reduced demand from foodservice. Some of the now-excess acreage had already been planted.
Boyle said some farmers with unwanted processing-potato acres will be “hoping that the foodservice industry turns around by harvest time, or they receive some kind of relief from the federal government.”
Idaho Potato Commission Industry Relations Director Travis Blacker told the meeting that this year’s crop will fall below 300,000 acres for only the fourth time since 1970 and will impact all aspects of the industry for years. IPC is coordinating with the National Potato Council and other state potato commissions in working with USDA on potential relief.
LIA Executive Director Rick Waitley said he expects COVID-19 concerns to have long-term impacts as they ripple through agriculture and affect communities.