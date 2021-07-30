At least 70% of the state Legislature is expected to participate in an Aug. 23-25 tour of agriculture operations in southwest Idaho.
The Treasure Valley Legislative Agricultural Tour originated in the late 1990s and was last held in 2013. Its scheduled 2020 return was postponed on coronavirus concerns.
Legislators from around the state “learn about Treasure Valley agriculture and our practices, which oftentimes are so much different than other parts of the state,” said tour coordinator Roger Batt, a lobbyist for several agriculture groups.
The region has many seed, specialty and high-value crops, and extensive irrigation infrastructure. Representatives of several commodity commissions and ag associations will also attend.
Batt said the tour also will cover “the amount of growth we’ve seen in the valley, the loss of farmland and how farming operations are coping with that right now and trying to survive.”
He expects 100 to 110 tour participants including at least 70 of the state’s 105 legislators. The tour is free including lodging and food. The Caldwell-Nampa Chambers of Commerce Agribusiness Committee hosts the tour. Ag groups, agribusinesses and others sponsor it.
Batt said the tour is primarily informational but can impact policymaking discussions during the annual legislative session.
“Legislators may reference a tour stop, and can relate to what we are talking about a lot more,” he said. “It definitely helps further education and outreach for the agricultural industry.”
The tour will be a day longer than usual to accommodate water infrastructure stops.
Stops scheduled Aug. 23 include Anderson Ranch Dam on the South Fork Boise River outside Mountain Home, Diversion Dam on the main Boise River below Lucky Peak Dam, the Boise Project Board of Control office and an irrigation-delivery project.
The board manages several U.S. Bureau of Reclamation facilities and serves as agent for five irrigation districts.
Aug. 24 planned stops include a new Syngenta seed research facility and Campbell Tractor, both in Nampa, orchard trials at the University of Idaho Parma Research and Extension Center, the J.C. Watson Co. onion packing facility in Parma and the Ste. Chapelle winery near Marsing.
Aug. 25 stops are to include the Big D Ranch, CS Beef Packers and Lowe Family Farmstead — all in Kuna and Sun Ridge Dairy and the Christensen mint still, both in southwest Nampa.