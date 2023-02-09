For the past 20 years, atmospheric scientists at Idaho Power have been seeding clouds to augment the state’s precious water supplies by wringing more snow from the sky. The company began winter cloud seeding in the Payette River watershed in 2003 to enhance winter snow accumulation at high elevations and increase summer power generation at its hydroelectric facilities.

But the benefits go far beyond generating power, and the company’s cloud seeding — in partnership with the state and water users — has extended to the Boise, Wood and Upper Snake river basins.

