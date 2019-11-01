The Leadership Idaho Agriculture Foundation recently selected class members for its four-month education and development program, which has graduated more than 950 people since 1985.
Rick Waitley, executive director of Meridian-based LIA, said class members will hear more than 60 speakers, participate in tours, have speaking opportunities and “experience personal-growth situations which will better prepare them for leadership opportunities in the agricultural industry and rural communities.”
Graduation is scheduled for February.
The new class totals about 30. Sessions are to be held in Moscow, Pocatello, Twin Falls and Boise. Participants are sponsored by various agencies, organizations, commodity groups and agribusinesses.