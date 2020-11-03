The Leadership Idaho Agriculture Foundation on Nov. 3 announced the 25 members of its newest class.
Meridian-based foundation focuses on leadership and personal development as well as increasing awareness of agriculture. The statewide program has graduated 1,018 people since 1985.
Commodity groups, agribusinesses, agencies and organizations sponsor class members. They will participate in sessions over the next four months in Moscow, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Boise. Graduation is slated in February.
Executive Director Rick Waitley said in a release that participants will hear from more than 60 speakers, participate in tours, have speaking opportunities and “experience personal-growth situations which will better prepare them for leadership opportunities in the agriculture industry and rural communities.”
Information: leadershipidahoag.org or Waitley at 208-888-0988.