Harvesting wheat
Buy Now

The new class of Leadership Idaho Agriculture has been announced. Members will attend a series of lectures and events around the state and learn about the industry and other topics.

 Capital Press File

The Leadership Idaho Agriculture Foundation has announced the members of its 2021-22 class.

Executive Director Rick Waitley said the foundation aims to enhance class participants’ leadership skills, personal development and awareness of agriculture.

Since it began in 1985, the foundation  graduated 1,018 participants.

Members attend classes, tours and other events. They hear more than 60 speakers. Sessions are held in Moscow, Idaho Falls and Boise. Graduation is in February.

Agribusinesses, agencies, commodity groups and agencies sponsor participants.

Blackfoot: Spencer Larsen

Boise: Kate Baker, Glenn Hutchison, Brent Lawson, Joshua Uriarte, Nic Zurfluh

Caldwell: Nic Usabel

Grand View: Jake Briscoe, Rollin Winter

Idaho Falls: Chris Reed

Kuna: Kayla Barkdull

Lewiston: Jeff Kaufman

Mountain Home: Jim Redmond

Nampa: Michael Comeskey, Carly Weaver

Picabo: Nicholas Purdy

Pocatello: Steve Keller

Richfield: Greg Hammond

Rupert: Kaydn Hess, Nate McBride

Twin Falls: Jason Brown, Derek Gerratt, Riley Griffin, Andrea Mouw, Hernan Tejeda, Joanna Tjaden, Greg Young, Monica Youree

West Haven, Utah: Lacey Papageorge

Fond du Lac, Wis.: Victor Vazquez

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you