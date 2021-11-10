Leadership Idaho Agriculture announces 2021-22 class members Nov 10, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The new class of Leadership Idaho Agriculture has been announced. Members will attend a series of lectures and events around the state and learn about the industry and other topics. Capital Press File Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Leadership Idaho Agriculture Foundation has announced the members of its 2021-22 class.Executive Director Rick Waitley said the foundation aims to enhance class participants’ leadership skills, personal development and awareness of agriculture.Since it began in 1985, the foundation graduated 1,018 participants.Members attend classes, tours and other events. They hear more than 60 speakers. Sessions are held in Moscow, Idaho Falls and Boise. Graduation is in February.Agribusinesses, agencies, commodity groups and agencies sponsor participants.Blackfoot: Spencer LarsenBoise: Kate Baker, Glenn Hutchison, Brent Lawson, Joshua Uriarte, Nic ZurfluhCaldwell: Nic UsabelGrand View: Jake Briscoe, Rollin WinterIdaho Falls: Chris ReedKuna: Kayla BarkdullSign up for our newslettersSign up for our newslettersLewiston: Jeff KaufmanMountain Home: Jim RedmondNampa: Michael Comeskey, Carly WeaverPicabo: Nicholas PurdyPocatello: Steve KellerRichfield: Greg HammondRupert: Kaydn Hess, Nate McBrideTwin Falls: Jason Brown, Derek Gerratt, Riley Griffin, Andrea Mouw, Hernan Tejeda, Joanna Tjaden, Greg Young, Monica YoureeWest Haven, Utah: Lacey PapageorgeFond du Lac, Wis.: Victor Vazquez Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Top Stories of the Week Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Leadership, Education, Advocacy Agency Rick Waitley Participant Institutes Ethnology Commerce Sociology Leadership Idaho Agriculture Foundation Commodity Boise Idaho Falls Agriculture Auctions Hay Real Estate Tractors Marketplace Recommended for you Latest News Supreme Court puts check on Inslee's veto pen American Farmland Trust adds Idaho director in effort to protect farmland Salem teacher honored as Oregon AITC Educator of the Year Commentary: Idaho pioneers important tool for water management Beef, pork exports defy logistical challenges Two Washington ranchers get permits to shoot a wolf Browse Today's events Submit Latest e-Edition