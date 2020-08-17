As the threat of wildfire increases, state and federal land-management agencies will implement fire restrictions in south-central Idaho effective Aug. 20.
The fire restrictions are intended to decrease the chance of any preventable fires in the region.
Stage 1 fire restrictions will be in place on federal, state and private forest and rangelands, roads and trails in Blaine, Camas and Custer counties.
The restrictions are implemented by the Sawtooth National Forest, Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District and the Idaho Department of Lands.
The restrictions apply to Sawtooth National Forest, Twin Falls District BLM and Idaho State lands north of Highway 20 to the northernmost Sawtooth National Forest boundary. The zone stretches from Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center.
Under the Stage 1 restrictions, the following are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads and trails:
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring or on private land and only within an owner-provided structure.
• Smoking, except in a vehicle, building or designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following are exempt from the Stage 1 restrictions:
• Persons with a written permit that authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
• Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
• Persons conducting activities in designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by posted notice.
• Any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
• All land within a city boundary is exempted.
• Other exemptions unique to each agency.
Anyone planning to visit public lands in the fire-restricted areas is asked to check with the Sawtooth Ranger District, the BLM Twin Falls District or the Idaho Department of Lands.