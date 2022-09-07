Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. plans to build a new french fry processing plant in Argentina.
Construction is expected to conclude in mid-2024 in Mar del Plata, Buenos Aires. Cost is estimated at $240 million, subject to inflation and exchange rate impacts. About 250 jobs will be created.
The facility is expected to produce more than 200 million pounds of frozen french fries and other potato products each year for the 2 billion-pound South American market.
Joint venture Lamb Weston Alimentos Modernos S.A. operates another manufacturing facility in Munro, Buenos Aires. Lamb Weston recently increased its stake in the joint venture with Sociedad Comercial del Plata, from 50% to 90%.
Investment in the new french fry processing facility “demonstrates our continued confidence in the growing global market for frozen french fries,” Tom Werner, president and CEO of Eagle, Idaho-based Lamb Weston, said in a release.
He said Sociedad Comercial over the past three years shared valuable expertise, and “we felt it was the right time to increase our interest in the joint venture. We look forward to continuing to work with them as we expand in the region.”
Publicly traded Lamb, with its joint venture partners, is a major supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world.
