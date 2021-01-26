Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has promoted John Hatto to senior vice president, strategy and growth.
Eagle, Idaho-based Lamb, with its joint venture partners, is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world.
Hatto has more than 30 years of experience in the food and beverage industry. Most recently, he led Lamb’s Distributor Sales Team as vice president, sales, for the Foodservice Business Unit.
Since joining Lamb Weston in 2015, he has played a leading role in major initiatives at Lamb Weston focused on capturing share growth, the company said in a release.
“I’m looking forward to John joining our executive team in this new role,” Lamb Weston CEO Tom Werner said. “Since joining Lamb Weston, John has been instrumental in driving growth in our foodservice business unit. John will now have the opportunity to drive similar growth across the company as he focuses on our broader long-term strategic and growth initiatives.”
Hatto previously worked for PepsiCo’s Foodservice Division for more than 10 years in a variety of sales leadership roles, most recently as vice president of sales strategy.