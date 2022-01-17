Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. has hired Steven J. Younes as its chief human resources officer.
The Eagle, Idaho-based food products company said in a release that Younes brings more than 30 years of experience in human resources and employment law to the company.
He most recently worked as executive vice president and chief human resources officer at Loews Hotels & Co., a luxury hospitality company, where he led talent and people strategies and established critical priorities.
Younes earlier worked as senior vice president of human resources for Ascension, the country’s largest not-for-profit health care company, with more than 155,000 employees.
He started his career as an employment attorney with Epstein Becker & Green, from there progressing in his career in human resources and legal roles in various industries.
“Steven’s depth of experience will be a great addition to our executive team,” Lamb Weston CEO Tom Werner said. “His thoughtful leadership of people strategies in the hospitality and health care industries is a great foundation for the work he will lead at Lamb Weston.”
The publicly traded company and its joint venture partners supply frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world.
