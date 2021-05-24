Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. will have a new chief financial officer later this year.
The Eagle, Idaho-based supplier of frozen potato and other products (NYSE: LW) said Vice President and Controller Bernadette Madarieta on Aug. 6 will succeed Robert McNutt as senior vice president and CFO.
McNutt plans to retire on that date. Madarieta will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Werner.
Madarieta has served as Lamb’s vice president and controller and principal accounting officer, since its November 2016 spinoff from Conagra. She has more than 20 years of experience leading publicly traded companies’ finance teams.
She previously served as vice president and controller at Packaging Corp. of America, a container board and corrugated packaging manufacturer, and as vice president and controller of the packaging and paper products manufacturer Boise Inc.
“It gives me great confidence to know that Bernadette is stepping into this role,” Werner said in a press release. “Not only does she have a deep understanding of the Lamb Weston business, she is also highly respected by her colleagues across the organization. I look forward to working closely with Bernadette in her new role to drive value for all of our stakeholders.”
McNutt said he is proud of what Lamb has built in the past several years, and “I believe the company is well-positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the global category as frozen potato demand improves. Bernadette has been a key senior member of our finance team, and I am confident in her experience and strong leadership capabilities.”
Werner thanked McNutt for his “leadership and his many contributions to Lamb Weston as we have developed into a strong independent company.
“He has played an important role helping the company navigate the challenges of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic while building a strong finance team with deep expertise,” the CEO said.
Lamb Weston with its joint venture partners is a leading supplier of frozen potato, sweet potato, appetizer and vegetable products to restaurants and retailers around the world, the company said.
Its stock closed May 24 at $80.43, up 19 cents from a day earlier, compared to a one-year range between $58 and $86.41.