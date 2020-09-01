A federal judge has thrown out an environmentalist lawsuit against an Idaho wildlife enhancement project aimed at juniper removal and prescribed burning on nearly 1,700 acres.
Several environmental groups — Wildlands Defense, Alliance for the Wild Rockies and Native Ecosystems Council — filed a complaint last year claiming the project’s approval violated the National Environmental Policy Act.
According to the environmental plaintiffs, the U.S. Forest Service didn’t sufficiently examine the project area’s wilderness qualities, potential impacts to the Columbia sharp-tailed grouse or its negative cumulative effects together with livestock grazing.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Candy Dale has now rejected those arguments and determined the agency was not “arbitrary or capricious” in “categorically excluding” the project from an environmental analysis under NEPA.
“Based upon the court’s review of the record, the Forest Service’s decision was based upon a consideration of the relevant factors and bears a rational connection between the facts found and the decision made to proceed with the project activities,” the judge said.
The Rowley Canyon Wildlife Enhancement Project, located in the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, aims to improve the habitat of elk, deer and two types of grouse on nearly 4,000 acres, though only about 1,700 acres will actually be treated.
Once the juniper removal and prescribed burning are complete, the Forest Service intends to seed the area with desirable plant species, such as wild rye, yarrow and wheatgrass, and monitor it for noxious weeds.
The agency decided the project qualified for a “categorical exclusion” from undergoing an environmental assessment, or more extensive environmental impact statement, because the treatments aren’t expected to encounter “extraordinary circumstances” or cause “significant impacts.”
While the environmental plaintiffs argued the project’s “drastic” impacts will be “visually apparent for years,” inconsistently with wilderness qualities, the judge has ruled it’s plausible that mitigation measures will prevent impacts from being detrimental in the long term.
Dale rejected the argument that the project is “tantamount to logging in a roadless area” and found the Forest Service fulfilled its “obligation to analyze the Project’s effects upon wilderness qualities and attributes as well as upon roadless characteristics.”
As for the impacts on sensitive species, the judge said that allegations the Forest Service didn’t adequately survey for the sharp-tailed grouse are “contradicted by the administrative record.”
The record convincingly shows the project activities “could affect individual sharp-tailed grouse, but are not likely to result in a federal listing or loss of viability of the species,” she said.
The project’s cumulative effects, combined with grazing, were also adequately considered, since the Forest Service plans to protect treated areas from livestock to reduce soil disturbances or weed introductions, Dale said.
Though the environmental groups disagree the analysis is sufficient, the evidence supports the agency’s conclusions that “there would be no cumulative effects for wildlife, either with respect to habitat loss or weed proliferation, as a result of project activities,” the judge said.