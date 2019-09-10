The Idaho State Department of Agriculture has scheduled free pesticide disposals in several locations during September.

Agricultural producers, dealers, professional applicators and homeowners can dispose of unusable herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides or other products with a “cide” in the name.

No fertilizer, micronutrients, paint, solvents or motor oil can be accepted at the collections.

Unusable pesticides can be taken to the collection sites between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Collections will be held at the following locations.

Sept. 10: Idaho Falls, Bonneville County Transfer Station, 2455 Hemmert Ave.

Sept. 11: Blackfoot, Eastern Idaho Fairgrounds, 97 Park St.

Sept. 12: American Falls, Power County Transfer Station, 2950 Landfill Road.

Sept. 24: Burley, BLM field office, 3630 Overland Road.

Sept. 25: Twin Falls, Twin Falls Canal Co., 357 Sixth Ave. West.

Sept. 25: Nampa, Pickles Butte Landfill, 15500 Missouri Ave.

ISDA asks that participants register the total number of pounds of pesticides requested for disposal by calling a local ISDA field office or the Boise office at (208) 332-8605.

For more information, visit https://agri.idaho.gov/main/56-2/pesticides/pesticide-disposal/