The Idaho State Department of Agriculture will accept HR 133 Specialty Crop Block Grant applications through May 15.
House Resolution 133, the Consolidated Appropriations Act, includes COVID-19 economic stimulus and relief. It was signed Dec. 27, 2020, and includes one-time money for USDA’s Specialty Crop Block Grant Program, separate from annual funding through the Farm Bill.
The Idaho State Department of Agriculture plans to award more than $2 million in competitive grants. Priority will be given to projects that respond to COVID-19 impacts.
Specialty crops include fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, nursery crops and honey.
The department said HR 133 funds are somewhat different than traditional specialty crop block grants awarded annually through the Farm Bill. Individual companies may apply for COVID-related facility adjustments including mitigation efforts such as housing adaptations, personal protective equipment and plexiglas barriers.
Priority is given to projects that make COVID-related market adaptations or supply-chain improvements and benefit a variety of businesses.
“For the first time, this grant program provides an opportunity to assist individual specialty crop producers with COVID-19 mitigation,” state ag Director Celia Gould said in a release. “It also provides valuable resources for improving supply chains and fostering innovative market adaptations to strengthen Idaho’s specialty crop industry in years ahead.”
The department plans to host webinars on program requirements and application procedures at 11 a.m. MDT April 5 and 2 p.m. April 18.