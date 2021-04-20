The Idaho State Department of Agriculture in three May events will collect unusable pesticides for free disposal.
Agricultural producers, dealers, professional applicators and homeowners can participate in the events that will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the following dates:
• May 4 at Pickles Butte Landfill, 15500 Missouri Ave., Nampa.
• May 5 at the state Transportation Department maintenance yard, 550 Indian Head Road, Weiser.
• May 6 at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds, 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
ISDA since 1993 has collected and disposed of more than 2.3 million pounds of unusable pesticides, Agricultural Resources Division Administrator Victor Mason II said in a release.
“Pesticides become unusable for many reasons, including loss of potency, exposure to temperature extremes, cancellation or suspension by state or federal authorities, or growers’ decisions to change their cropping rotations or practices,” he said.
Spring and fall collections typically include leftover amounts that are no longer needed or are replaced with new formulations, Program Manager Ryan Ward told Capital Press.
Participants should pre-register pesticide amounts by calling 208-332-8605 (Agricultural Resources, Boise), 208-816-3860 (Nick Kampf, Lewiston), or 208-332-8605 (Chuck Hawley, Post Falls).