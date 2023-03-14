Cull onions in six southwestern Idaho counties must be disposed of by an approved method by March 15, the State Department of Agriculture says.
Onions sorted after that date must be disposed of within a week.
Cull onions in six southwestern Idaho counties must be disposed of by an approved method by March 15, the State Department of Agriculture says.
Onions sorted after that date must be disposed of within a week.
Protecting the industry from onion maggot is the goal of the annual March 15 deadline, which is set in state rules, according to the department.
Onion maggot is an aggressive pest that reproduces quickly. In its larval stage, it attacks and destroys germinating seedlings by feeding on their roots, according to the department. Later generations feed on onion bulbs. The damage also increases risk that pathogens will rot bulbs during storage.
The regulations aim to reduce potential damage to the crop in the large onion-production region, said Andrea Thompson, the department’s Plant Industries Section manager.
“We have received excellent cooperation from the onion industry and look forward to continuing this effective program,” she said.
Without the restrictions, growers could lose more than half of their yield, according to the department.
Department inspectors will monitor disposal sites to verify proper practices are used.
Options for proper disposal of cull onions — not usable for human consumption — include pit burial, feeding to livestock, composting, spreading, chopping and shredding.
The shipping season for stored onions generally ends in mid or late April. Culls are a byproduct of fresh-packing onions. Disposal is generally done off-site.
“Culling is, and is always going to be, something that we deal with,” Owyhee Produce CEO Shay Myers said.
Dietitians and nutritionists for feedlots increasingly incorporate onions into cattle feed, which is helpful but does not use all available culls, he said.
Parma-based Owyhee Produce also uses composting and pit disposal for culls, “but with our peeling operations we have reduced that by almost 80%,” Myers said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive news directly to your desktop. Click the bell icon in the nav bar, at any time to change your settings.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.